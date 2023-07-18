ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a fraudulent social media post with instructions on how to deposit money into an inmate’s account. The post looks like this:

ECSO said it is not associated with jailexchange.com and said money paid to the site will not be deposited into an ECSO inmate’s commissary account. Secure donations can be made in the following ways:

The KIOSK machine in the ECDC lobby accepts cash, debit, and credit cards

Call 1-866-345-1884

Online

Phone App: Access Corrections

Mail: Money Orders and checks will be accepted by mail, but you must see an ECSO receptionist for the proper form

Families may also send care packages to loves ones by placing an online order here, or by calling 1-800-546-6283.