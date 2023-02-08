ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis is asking people in the community to be cautious when receiving phone calls from people claiming to represent his office. The warning comes after ECSO was alerted to scam calls involving someone claiming to be Lt. Richard Dickson.

During the call, the scammer claims to have important information regarding a legal matter that can be resolved by making a payment. ECSO said it will never ask for money over the phone and anyone who receives such a call should hang up and not provide any payment or personal information to the scammer.