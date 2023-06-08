ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County Sheriff’s Office has been receiving information regarding individuals posing as Law Enforcement Officers and Retired Law Enforcement Officers, requesting money, according to a Facebook post.

This scammer has been reportedly posing as Lt. Thomas Paz and Steve Belknap, both of which are retired Ector County Sheriff Deputies. ECSO says the scammer is demanding money and threatening arrest if the victim fails to pay the amount requested.

Ector County Sheriff’s Office never calls and requests money. Residents should hang up and not give the scammers any money.