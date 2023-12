ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to be on the lookout for a scammer who says they are with their office.

Reports received by ECSO says people have been getting calls by someone calling themselves Seargeant Casey, and is demanding money for outstanding warrants.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone that it will never contact you by phone or demand money.