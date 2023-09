ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam they have been getting reports of.

According to a post by ECSO, individuals are calling people, claiming their loved ones have been injured in an accident and begin to request money. These calls have been coming from the numbers 432-216-3415 and 432-639-7820.

These calls are scams and ECSO recommends the public hangs up the phone and not fall victim to this scam.