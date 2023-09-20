ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators will soon be wearing a new uniform; a more modernized version in a different color, but the process could take a while, so you might see both versions in the community for an extended period of time.

“We look forward to continuing to serve our community with a more contemporary look but with the same dedication,” ECSO said. “Please expect to see both versions of our uniforms for several months.”

The old uniforms, brown pants and a khaki shirt, will be replaced with black pants and a grey shirt.

Out with the old and in with the new

If you are approached by a member of ECSO in a uniform you don’t recognize and have questions about the change, please call 432-335-3050 for help.