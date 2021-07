ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office will soon welcome a new member to their K-9 team.

Thanks to a grant from the National Police Dog Foundation and private donations, three-year-old German Shepherd Yvan is heading to Ector County.

Yvan was purchased from K-9 Services of Edgewood, New Mexico.

ECSO says Yvan is currently undergoing narcotics training and will be ready for service in about a month.