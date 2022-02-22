ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Offices has announced it will lift its facility-wide quarantine for the Ector County Detention Center on February 28 as coronavirus cases continue to fall. At that time, inmates will again be allowed to have in-person visitation with their loved ones.

ECSO previously suspended in-person visitation in mid-December because of a rise in coronavirus cases amid the Omicron surge. “Our efforts to address these viral threats have been an overwhelming success,” ECSO said in a release.

If you would like to visit an inmate, the Detention Center offers three sessions each Tuesday and Thursday. Those sessions run from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., and 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.