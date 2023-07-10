ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to feed those in need. Sheriff Mike Griffis said deputies have encountered “families in desperate need of food” while responding to calls. All items donated will be distributed by deputies as needs arise.

Items such as pasta, canned vegetables, cereal, soup, rice, and bean, dried fruit, and boxed goods may be dropped off Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. at one of four locations: