ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is set to host Burritos for Badges this weekend. The event will give the community a chance to buy tickets to win some prizes and support local law enforcement agencies.

ECSO will be at Taco Villa off Faudree Road this Saturday, March 25, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. selling raffle tickets for $20 each, with proceeds benefitting local law enforcement.

Prizes include:

2023 Polaris Ranger 570 – $10,400 value

Kent Kwik Gas Cards – $2,600 value and 4 oil change gift cards

Traeger Pellet Grill Pro 575 – $900 value and a Midland Meat Company Gift Card – $500 value

The raffle drawing will be on Friday, May 5 at Windwalker Farms. You do not need to be present to win. Bustin’ for Badges benefits local law enforcement (OPD, MPD, ECSO & MCSO) and helps pay for much-needed equipment and supplies.

You’ll also find OPD out and about this Saturday selling raffle tickets. They will be at Roas’s Cafe on Faudree Road from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Additionally, MPD and MCSO will be selling tickets in Midland at Rosa’s located at 903 Andrews Highway from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.