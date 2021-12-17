ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) – After a recent uptick in cases, Ector County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public about the dangers of high-speed chases.

Sheriff Mike Griffis says that high-speed chases can easily cause a driver to harm themselves and other motorists on the road.

“Don’t run from the police, it’s dangerous for innocent people it’s dangerous for our guys and it’s dangerous for that individual that’s running from law enforcement and it’s not a good idea”, says Sheriff Griffis.

As for people getting on the road for holiday travel, ECSO advises the public to slow down and drive with caution at all times.

“It’s very dangerous in those pursuits your breaks tend to get hot and not work as effectively as they do with normal driving conditions and so it’s a very dangerous ordeal”, says Sheriff Griffis.

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office says that high-speed chases are completely avoidable and that drivers should abide by traffic laws to avoid harming others while on the road.