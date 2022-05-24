ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis has announced his office will begin collecting monetary donations for the victims and the families impacted by Tuesday’s mass school shooting in Uvalde.

Griffis wrote in a Facebook post, “Since this unimaginable incident has taken place in Uvalde, we want to help in any way we can. These families will have needs.”

The Sheriff said his office has already collected about $1,000 from employees and will begin taking donations from the community at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Checks made payable to Uvalde County, and cash can be dropped off through Thursday at ECSO at 2500 S Highway 385. Griffis said there will be a poster available for donors to sign if they would like to send a message to the small community in south Texas.

“We will hand deliver these funds to the Sheriff (in Uvalde) on Friday,” Griffis said. “I cannot imagine what these people are feeling right now. God bless them all.”

On May 24, a lone gunman killed multiple people at Robb Elementary, including 18 children and at least two other adults. Two police officers and multiple students were also injured in the shooting. Governor Greg Abbott also said the gunman shot and killed his grandmother prior to entering the school.

The suspect, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, of Uvalde, was later killed by police responding to the scene.

More information about the shooting, including the names of the victims, will be released as the details become available. Police remained at the scene Tuesday evening, the investigation is ongoing.