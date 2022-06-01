ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Summer is basically here with school being out families are beginning to plan their summer vacation.

This is also the time of year to plan your vacation enjoyment but also plan for those unexpected visitors.

Officer Shirley Hardee is the public information officer for the Ector County Sheriff’s office and says this time of year is popular.

“Burglaries go up during during this period because everybody goes out of town they’re having fun,” Officer Hardee said.

Though you might be very excited about your vacation trip it is advised to not post on social media.

“You don’t even think about it and then posting the pictures of your wonderful vacation and how much fun you’re having and all but unfortunately it’s social media and the burglars have access to social media,” Officer Hardee said.

But if you do want to post your photos wait until you get back.

ECSO says before you leave just lock everything up.

“Make sure that everything stays locked if you have fences lock those fences people don’t always want to jump over a big fence to get into somebody’s house,” Officer Hardee said.

Another tip is to make it look like someone is home with the help of your trusted neighbor.

“Have your neighbors go over and turn on the lights turn them off turn them on just so that it looks like somebody’s home,” Office Hardee said.

But most importantly ECSO is always look out for you too.

“Let law enforcement know so that we can come out and kind of check make sure that nothing has happened to your property,” Officer Hardee said.

ECSO says if you plan on committing a burglary in a home, don’t because you will be charged.

“All that has to do with how much they steal if they get into your house and steal higher items televisions guns it can go up to a felony charge really quickly, “Officer Hardee said.