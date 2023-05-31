ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to a post by Ector County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed, in relation to a narcotic investigation, by the Special Investigations Unit at 8213 W. University on Wednesday, May 31st.

During the search, over 400 grams of individually packaged THC concentrates, just under 5 pounds of marijuana, 6 firearms, and more than $2,000 in cash were seized from the residence. The estimated street value of the seized items is around $35,000.

Richard Sierra, 58, and Stacey Sierra, 46, were both arrested for Possession of Marijuana SJF and Possession of THC F-1 before being transported to the Ector County Detention Center.