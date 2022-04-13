ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community the identify a theft suspect.

According to a Facebook post, the man pictured below stile a Yeti cooler from the victim’s garage. The suspect was seen driving a white two-door Chevrolet truck with dark windows, chrome wheels and a dent just above the driver’s side wheel well.

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to call Investigator Davis at 432-335-3050 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 21-E5425. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.