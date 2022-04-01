ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a wanted fugitive.

Joseph William Wallace Decker, 34, is wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (Family Violence), Evading Arrest, and Theft of Property between $30,000 and $150,000. He has also violated the terms of his bond, according to Crime Stoppers.

Decker, pictured below, is said to be 5’5″ tall and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who knows where Decker can be found is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.