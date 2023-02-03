ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to identify two teens accused of theft.

According to ECSO, on January 8 deputies were called to a DK store in the 4000 block of N County Road. At the scene, a store employee said that two teens, pictured below, entered the store and grabbed several boxes of vape pens and left the store without paying. In all, the teens walked away with about $200 worth of merchandise, ECSO said.

Anyone who recognizes either suspect, or the vehicle they were seen driving, is asked to call Investigator Bell at 432-335-3050 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 23-E0116. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.