ECSO searching for pair of tire thieves

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to identify suspects accused of theft.

According to a Facebook post, on August 23, ECSO was called to investigate the theft. The pair in the video below is accused of stealing about $1,500 worth of tires and wheels from the victim’s yard.

If anyone recognizes the suspects, or know who owns the truck used to cart the tires away is asked to call Investigator C. Bell at 432-335-3050 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 21-E3940. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it may be worth a cash reward.