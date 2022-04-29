ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to find a missing woman.

65-year-old Wilmalea Rosen was last seen in February. On April 22, ECSO received a call requesting a welfare check regarding the missing woman, but deputies were unable to find Rosen at that time. According to a Facebook post, Rosen may be experiencing a mental health emergency.

Anyone who sees Rosen or has information on where she can be found is asked to call Investigator Zavala at 432-335-3050 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 22-E1659.