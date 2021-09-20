ECSO searching for men in two separate cases

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Investigators with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help from the community in two separate criminal cases.

According to a Facebook post, the man pictured below is accused of stealing. The man was caught on security cameras August 23 in the 3600 block of West 8th Street.







In another case, investigators say the man pictured below used a company credit card to steal around $12,000 in fuel. This man is wanted for credit card abuse.





Anyone who recognizes either man is encouraged to call ECSO Investigator Jodi Alvarado at 432-335-3050. For the theft case, reference case number 21-E3952. For the credit card abuse case, reference case number 21-E2985.