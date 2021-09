ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to locate a wanted fugitive.

According to ECSO, Martin Garcia, 38, is wanted on a felony warrant for Indecency with a Child by Contact.

Anyone with information on where law enforcement might find Garcia is asked to call ECSO Investigator Heidi Zavala at 432-335-3050.