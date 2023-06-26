

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of shooting a woman during an argument.

According to a social media post, around 3:30 p.m. on June 22, deputies were called to a Stripes store located at 807 N FM 1936 after an ambulance was also called to the area. At the scene, investigators learned that a store clerk had been involved in a verbal altercation with a man who allegedly shot her in the ankle with a BB gun- the victim was taken to the hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

Investigators said the two men inside the store left in a white car. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Kristufek at 432-335-3050 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.