ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to identify a suspect accused of aggravated assault.

According to a Facebook post, on December 24, a suspect assaulted a victim in the 2200 block of S County Road West. The suspect was caught on video driving a black extended cab Nissan Titan with a missing tailgate.

Anyone who recognizes this vehicle or knows anything about the crime is asked to call Investigator Villalobos at 432-335-3050 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 22-E5401. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.