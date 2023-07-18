ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office and Ector County Animal Control responded to nearly two dozen stray and aggressive dog calls during a seven-hour span on Monday, according to a report.

Of those calls, 15 were centered around groups of strays, sometimes identified as “aggressive” dogs, found in parts of the County. Four calls requested deputies to respond after dogs were found dead and two calls were for help after dog bites were reported.

Similar numbers are reported in statistics reports from the last month with an alarming number of calls regarding groups of stray puppies and packs of aggressive dogs. So, what’s contributing to the staggering number of calls?

Rescue groups across the Basin said “irresponsible” pet owners are a major factor because, often times, dogs are not spayed or neutered and go on to have unwanted puppies. As rescue shelters are full and unable to take these unwanted pups, some owners are abandoning them in the County. This same cycle has also been reported in Midland and in Howard Counties in recent months as well.

What should you do if you find a stray? If the animal is aggressive, always err on the side of caution and call 911 for help. However, if you are able, rescue groups are asking people in the community to find a safe space to keep the animal until it can be scanned for a microchip at a veterinarian’s office or at one of the shelters.

Additionally, rescue groups are asking anyone who finds a stray or lost pet to post a photo with identifying information and the location where the animal was found to Facebook groups like West Texas Pet Detectives– chances are, that “aggressive” stray is simply lost and scared. Animal advocates said posting to social media often leads to a reunion, or at the very least, a foster family who can bridge the gap and keep that stray out of the pound.

You can learn more about available resources for lost or abandoned animals here and here.