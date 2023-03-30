ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An unrelated fight between friends lead to one man’s death earlier this week, according to new details released Thursday morning by Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis. The suspect in this case, 19-year-old Sabastian Jayden Ocon, has been charged with Murder.

Around 5:35 p.m. on March 28, ECSO deputies were called to the 10100 block of Westridge after shots were fired in the area. At the scene, deputies found 21-year-old Arron Fuentez, dead. Investigators said Fuentez got into a physical fight with a friend just before the shooting. According to reports, Ocon allegedly watched the fight, and when it was over, pulled out a gun and fired several shots at Fuentez, killing him.

Witnesses said Ocon ran from the scene and fell, which caused road rash type injuries to his face. He was detained about three blocks from the scene and taken into custody. Ocon remained in the Ector County Detention Center as of Thursday morning on a $750,000 bond.