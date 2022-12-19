ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 20 year-old is dead and a 16-year-old is in the hospital after a Monday evening shooting in the 13000 block of Firewater Trail.

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were sent to 13953 Firewater Trail this evening at 5:47 in response to a gunshot victim. After arriving at the scene, deputies said they found a 20-year-old man, who was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

Around that same time, officers with the Odessa Police Department also responded to Medical Center Hospital after a 16-year-old male reported to the ER with a gunshot wound. His condition is not known at this time.

Investigators have reason to believe that these two shootings are related. The names of the victims have not been released and the investigation is ongoing. Sheriff Mike Griffis said further details will be released as soon as they are available.