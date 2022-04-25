ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he murdered a man Sunday night. Craig Vaughn Bowers, 35, has been charged with Murder, his bond has been set at $250,000.

Around 10:24 on April 24, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate a traffic accident at the intersection of W 16th Street and Tim Tam Circle. A caller told 911 that a vehicle drove through a fence and ended up in the middle of a field.

While responding to the initial accident call, ECOS received another call about a disturbance and possible gunshot victim in the same location. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found 19-year-old Mauricio Israel Islas with a gunshot wound to the torso. Islas was taken to Medical Center Hospital where he later died.

Several witnesses were located and questioned about the incident. Bowers was also found near the scene, questioned, and was later taken into custody. ECSO did not say what led up to the shooting, no other information has been released.