ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man early Monday morning after a little girl made an outcry of sexual abuse. Guillermo Carrasco Lujan, 48, has been charged with Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact.

According to Sheriff Mike Griffis, around 4:00 a.m. on September 4, deputies responded to the 7000 block of Sprague after a woman called 911 and said her eight-year-old daughter had accused her relative of touching her “privates”. The mother said she left the child in Lujan’s care and when she returned home, the child made the outcry. The young girl was taken to the Children’s Advocacy Center where she described in detail what allegedly transpired while in Lujan’s care.

Lujan remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Monday afternoon. His bond has not yet been set and a mugshot was not immediately available.