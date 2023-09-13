ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Ector County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify an unknown male involved in the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle late last month.

According to a post by ECSO, on Wednesday, August 30th, a slender Hispanic male, 45, with black hair and dirty clothing, was seen on the 6700 block of W. 24th Street, operating a motor vehicle unauthorized.

If you recognize this suspect, or have any information, please contact ECSO Investigator J. Lujan at 432-335-3050 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 23-E3769.