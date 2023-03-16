ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County Sheriff’s office is looking for an unknown male and female subject who were involved in a Main Street Market theft.

On February 28th, at about 9:34pm, ECSO was dispatched to the 5934 W 1-20 location in reference to a theft. Deputies made contact with a store employee, who advised that the two suspects walked in to the store. The male subject removed the anti-theft device from a pair of boots, totaling up to around $170.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Ector County Sheriff’s Office Investigator J. Lujan at 432-335-3050 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case #23-E0816. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.