ECSO investigating yet another catalytic converter theft

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft.

The theft occurred around 2:15 a.m. July 7 at Blakely Construction located at 2830 W Interstate 20 Frontage Road North.

According to a Facebook post, the man pictured below climbed the fence surrounding the business and stole a catalytic converter from a truck parked inside.





The pictures are blurry, but anyone who recognizes the man is encouraged to call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. Your tip could be worth a cash reward.