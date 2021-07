ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of burglary.

According to a Facebook post, an unknown man burglarized a vehicle at The Gameroom on 69th and Golder.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect pictured above is asked to call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. Your tip could be worth a cash reward.