ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County Sheriff’s Office responded to an ambulance call on Tuesday, June 20th at about 7:21pm, according to a post from ECSO.

After arriving, deputies determined that a 2-year-old male was found unresponsive in above ground pool and CPR was in progress. The child was transported to Medical Center Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

The next of kin has been notified.