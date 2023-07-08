ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Ector County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an unattended death in the area of 56th Street and Angus.

According to a post by ECSO, on July 8th at about 6:18pm, deputies were dispatched in reference to an ambulance run to 2614 W. 56th Street.

Upon arriving, deputies located a white male deceased from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to the head.

Ector County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is currently on the scene. The public is encouraged to avoid the area due to the large law enforcement presence.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Next of kin have not yet been notified as of posting.