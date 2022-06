ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire that left one person dead. According to Sheriff Mike Griffis, the fire started in an RV that was parked in the 4300 block of N Flamingo.

Griffis said the state Fire Marshal is on the scene and the fire is being investigated as a crime. The investigation into the cause is ongoing and the name of the victim has not yet been released.