ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight fire that left one person dead.

According to ECSO, around 2:43 a.m. on September 7, deputies, along with Odessa Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 2500 block of Conger Road. At the scene, crews found a motor home fully engulfed in flames. Investigators said the body was found inside home once the fire was extinguished.

The deceased has not yet been identified and the investigation into the cause of the fire in on-going.