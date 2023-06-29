ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire that left one person dead Wednesday night.

According to ECSO, around 9:00 p.m. on June 28, deputies responded to a structure fire in the 200 block of Tool Street. Once the fire was extinguished, investigators entered the travel trailer and found a body inside.

The deceased has not yet been identified and the remains have been released to the Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy. The investigation is ongoing, and the cause of the fire has not yet been released.