ECSO investigating catalytic converter theft

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to identify a theft suspect.

On September 3, deputies responded to Napa Auto Parts at 4113 N W County Road after employees called to report stolen catalytic converters. Surveillance video captured the suspect driving a 2-door Dodge, possibly silver in color. ECSO says the truck has several dents on the passenger side. A second Napa Auto Parts store reported additional catalytic converters were stolen, however, neither the suspect nor the suspect’s vehicle was captured on video at the second store.





ECSO is asking anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has any information about the theft to call 432-335-3050. Callers are advised to ask for an Oil Field Theft Investigator when calling.