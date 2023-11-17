ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a theft earlier this week.

According to a post by ECSO, on Tuesday, November 14th, an unknown male and female entered Main Street Market, located on Interstate 20, and took a pair of boots. The two suspects then left the store without paying.

If you recognize these individuals, or have any information, please contact Investigator Chris Bell at 432-335-3050.