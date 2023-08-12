ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead early Saturday morning.

According to Sheriff Mike Griffis, around 6:55 a.m. on August 12, deputies responded to the 16000 block of Snow Moon after an ambulance was called to the address. At the scene, deputies found a woman dead, and a man unconscious. The man was taken to Medical Center Hospital for treatment and neither victim has been publicly identified.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as soon as it becomes available.