ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot earlier this evening.

According to Sheriff Mike Griffis, around 5:57 p.m. on Octiber 27, deputies were called to a Dollar General store on 3rd Street and Knox after a victim, who has not been identified, was injured. The victim was taken to Medical Center Hospital for treatment and his current condition is unknown at this time.

ECSO remains on the scene collecting evidence and details are limited amid the ongoing investigation.