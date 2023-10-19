ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead Thursday morning.

According to Sheriff Mike Griffis, around 11:00 a.m. on October 19, deputies were called to the 12100 block of Whirlaway Drive after someone called 911 to report a gunshot victim. At the scene, investigators found a man dead; that victim’s name has not yet been released.

Griffis said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call ECSO at 432-335-3050.