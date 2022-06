ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found near SH 302 and FM 181. Sheriff Mike Griffis said he considers this a homicide investigation.

The body was found around 10:30 a.m. on June 27 and appeared to have been there for two to five days. The victim was described as a white man between the ages of 30 and 35.

No other details have been released; the investigation is ongoing.