ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing that took place early this morning.

Deputies say that the stabbing victim drove to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office today around 2:30 am and was sent to the hospital for treatment. The suspect involved has been identified and has not been arrested at this time.

We’ll update this story as we get more details. The case is still under investigation.