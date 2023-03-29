ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man killed Tuesday evening in a shooting in West Odessa as 21-year-old Aaron Fuentez.

According to Sheriff Mike Griffis, around 5:35 p.m. on March 28, deputies and paramedics were called to the 10100 block of Westridge after shots were fired. At the scene, investigators found Fuentez dead in a driveway of a nearby property.

19-year-old Sabastian Jaydan Ocon was detained at the scene and has been charged with Murder. He remained in custody as of Wednesday morning on a $750,000 bond.

A mug shot was not immediately available and no other information has been released.