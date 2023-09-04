ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has identified a teen accused in an aggravated robbery late last month as 17-year-old Deandre Shephard. Shephard has been charged with one count of Aggravated Robbery.

According to Sheriff Mike Griffis, around 7:30 p.m. on August 26, deputies were called to Lowes Marketplace at 7528 W University after a woman was robbed by two teens. The victim told investigators that she was putting her groceries away in her vehicle when a man pointed a gun at her and stole her purse.

Witnesses said the gunman and another suspect left the parking lot in a black Chevrolet Tahoe that was later found by a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to court records, Shephard confessed to the robbery and also identified his accomplish, an 18-year-old man who was no longer in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop.

A warrant was issued for the remaining suspect and Shephard was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Monday on a $100,000 bond.

Griffis said there have been many crimes lately involving armed teens and he’s asking for gun owners to do their part to keep guns out of the hands of teens.

“There’s been way too many kids in possession of firearms lately. Here in the last couple of years there’s been an influx of vehicle burglaries in which these juveniles…their main goal is to find weapons in those vehicles. We urge everybody, if you carry a weapon in your car, when you get home, take that weapon out,” Griffis said.

According to a report released earlier this year from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, 1,074,022 firearms were reported stolen from 2017-2021. Here are some tips to help keep your firearm secure:

Store Firearms Properly– Store guns unloaded and secured b a trigger lock, biometric lock, gun case, strong box, gun cabinet or gun safe. And remember, vehicles are not intended to act as a gun safe so do not leave your gun unattended in a vehicle.

Lock Up Ammunition– Store ammunition safely locked away separately from firearms.

Restrict Access– Keep visitors from access to stored firearms; this includes family, friends, children, or other visitors.