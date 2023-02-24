ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who died in a seemingly freak accident Thursday as 45-year-old Brandon Altman. Altman’s next of kin has been notified.

The incident happened around 6:00 a.m. on February 23 when a sanitation worker attempted to empty a dumpster in the area of W University and Roundup. Investigators said Altman was inside the dumpster and jumped just before the bin was set to empty into a trash truck. Altman landed head-first onto the pavement and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No foul play is suspected.