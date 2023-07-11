ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man found dead last weekend as 35-year-old Europe Von Brynteson.

Von Brynteson was found dead from a single gunshot wound to the head on July 8 after an ambulance was called to 2614 W 56th Street. The circumstances surround his death are still being investigated and anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Calderon at 432-335-3050 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS, please reference case number 23-E2940.