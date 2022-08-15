ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has identified an 11-year-old girl killed in a fire last weekend. Azaria Williams died at the scene.

ECSO deputies, along with units from Odessa Fire Rescue and West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire around 3:17 a.m. on August 13 in the 1500 block of Bridle Path. First responders met with a woman and another child who had escaped but were told the 11-year-old was still inside. Attempts to rescue the little girl were not successful.

State fire investigators are now working to find the cause of the fire.

“We ask for prayers for this devastated family,” Sheriff Griffis said.

ECSO is also accepting monetary donations for the family. ECSO is working to set up an account at a local credit union- donations can also be dropped off at the Sheriff’s Office at 2500 S US-385.