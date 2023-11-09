ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- With the holiday shopping, and shipping season upon us, the Ector County Sheriff’s Office is looking to get one suspected porch pirate off the streets, before he strikes again. ECSO is asking for help to identify the suspect pictured below.

According to ECSO, this man has been accused of stealing packages from porches in West Odessa. If you recognize him, please call Investigator Chris Bell at 432-335-3050.

With porch pirates out in force, shippers and security experts say a few commonsense measures can at least cut out some of the opportunistic thefts. According to FedEx spokeswoman Allie Addoms, keeping track of where the delivery is and giving the shipper information about where to leave it goes a long way.

“The FedEx Delivery Manager provides customers updates on the status of their package(s) via text and/or email so customers can track their package every step of the way,” Addoms said.

If homeowners know they are going to be away from home for an extended time, placing a vacation holds or choosing a specific delivery day can help avoid having a package on the porch for an extended period of time. And if a package is delivered while you are away, ask a trusted neighbor or friend to pick it up from your doorstep to keep it safe from would-be thieves in the area.

Experts say installing a doorbell camera can also help prevent a theft, or at least provide shoppers with an image of anyone caught stealing from their home, which can help law enforcement agencies identify a suspect.

Other tips include: